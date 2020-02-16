Closings
McKissic leads Kansas City over CS Bakersfield 59-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Brandon McKissic had 20 points as Kansas City topped Cal State Bakersfield 59-53 on Saturday night.

Rob Whitfield had 15 points for Kansas City (13-14, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference). Jordan Giles added 10 points. Javan White had seven rebounds.

Greg Lee had 13 points for the Roadrunners (11-15, 5-6). De’Monte Buckingham added eight rebounds.

The Roos evened the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. Cal State Bakersfield defeated Kansas City 74-64 on Jan. 16. Kansas City takes on California Baptist at home on Wednesday. Cal State Bakersfield faces Utah Valley on the road on Thursday.

