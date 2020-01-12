McGhee scores 14 to carry Liberty over Jacksonville 54-37

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee posted 14 points as Liberty beat Jacksonville 54-37 on Saturday.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 12 points for Liberty (18-1, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Elijah Cuffee added 10 points. Caleb Homesley had seven rebounds for the home team.

Jacksonville scored 12 first-half points, a season low for the team.

David Bell had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Dolphins (8-10, 1-2). Diante Wood added 13 points.

Destin Barnes, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup led the Dolphins, was held scoreless. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 6).

Liberty takes on Lipscomb at home next Saturday. Jacksonville plays North Florida at home on Thursday.

