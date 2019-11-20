1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings FOX News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings

McCadden’s 28 pts leads Georgia Southern past Mercer 98-88

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP)Elijah McCadden scored a career-high 28 points with a career-best seven 3-pointers and Georgia Southern beat Mercer 98-88 on Tuesday night.

Ike Smith added 20 points for the Eagles (3-2) and Simeon Carter scored 19 off the bench.

Georgia Southern led 48-46 at halftime. Quan Jackson’s layup broke a 57-all tie and the Eagles led for the remainder. Jackson’s layup started a 13-1 run to put the Eagles in control. Ross Cummings’ jumper with 6:13 left brought the Bears (3-2) within 82-74 but they couldn’t get closer.

The Eagles finished 37-of-64 shooting (57.8%) which included 12-of-29 shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

Ethan Stair scored a career-high 28 points with six 3s for Mercer. Cummings and Djordje Dimitrijevic each scored 16, Maciej Bender added 14 and James Glisson III 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories