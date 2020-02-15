Closings
Martin scores 15 to lift Rice past Charlotte 70-54

NCAA Basketball
HOUSTON (AP)Robert Martin registered 15 points as Rice topped Charlotte 70-54 on Saturday.

Drew Peterson had 16 points and seven rebounds for Rice (13-14, 5-9 Conference USA). He also had eight turnovers. Ako Adams added 14 points.

Jahmir Young had 16 points and eight rebounds for the 49ers (14-11, 8-6). Jordan Shepherd added 12 points. Malik Martin had 10 points.

