Marquette adds Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez

MILWAUKEE (AP)Marquette has added Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez, who scored at least 15 points a game for his former team each of the last two seasons.

Perez will sit out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules before playing for Marquette in 2021-22. The 6-foot-5 guard has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said Friday in a statement that Perez’s ”experience, toughness and desire to get better will make our program better.”

Perez averaged 15 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a sophomore in 2019-20. He had 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game his freshman year.

The addition of Perez comes three weeks after Marquette announced the arrival of Ohio State transfer D.J. Carton,who averaged 10.4 points and played 20 games for the Buckeyes this season before stepping away from the program at the end of January.

