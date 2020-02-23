Maitre scores 15, FAU pulls away late to beat UAB 65-58

NCAA Basketball
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Richardson Maitre scored 15 points including a late 3-pointer as Florida Atlantic closed on a 16-2 run for a 65-58 victory over UAB on Saturday night.

UAB (16-12, 7-8 Conference USA) led 65-49 with six minutes to play. Kenan Blackshear scored six points and Jailyn Ingram added five as the Owls pulled away. Maitre’s 3 with 1:21 remaining gave FAU a 61-57 lead.

Ingram finished with 12 points and Blackshear had 11 for FAU (15-13, 7-8), which broke its four-game losing streak. Cornelius Taylor added 10 points.

Tavin Lovan had 19 points for the Blazers. Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 12 points.

The Owls evened the season series against the Blazers with the win. UAB defeated Florida Atlantic 68-65 on Jan. 18. Florida Atlantic plays UTSA at home on Thursday. UAB faces Marshall at home on Thursday.

