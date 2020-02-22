Mahoney gives Yale 81-80 double-overtime victory at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)August Mahoney’s layupwith two seconds left gave Ivy League leader Yale an 81-80 double-overtime victory over Cornell on Friday night that also included the first triple-double in Bulldogs history by Jordan Bruner.

Bruner had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Yale, only the third triple-double recorded in league history, joining Dartmouth’s Ian McGinnis (2001) and Brown’s Jason Forte (2004).

Paul Atkinson had 16 points and nine rebounds for Yale (19-6, 7-2). Eric Monroe added 15 points and seven assists, and Azar Swain had 12 points and six rebounds.

Terrance McBride scored a career-high 27 points – 17 in the two overtimes – for the Big Red (5-17, 2-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Greg Dolan added 14 points, and Bryan Knapp had 13.

Monroe found Mahoney cutting to the basket for the winning layup.

A 3-pointer by Swain with a minute to go in regulation tied the game at 60. Jalen Gabbidon’s 3-pointer for Yale with 1:35 left was the final basket of the first overtime that ended tied at 69.

