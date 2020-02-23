Lumberjacks top Incarnate Word 80-56, for 11th straight win

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP)Cameron Johnson came off the bench to score 16 points, making 7 of 8 shots, to lead Stephen F. Austin to an 80-56 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday, the Lumberjacks’ 11th straight victory.

Gavin Kensmil added 15 points for Stephen F. Austin (24-3, 15-1 Southland Conference). David Kachelries added 13 points. Kevon Harris had seven rebounds and eight points.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 13 points for the Cardinals (9-18, 6-10). Keaston Willis added 12 points and Vincent Miszkiewicz 11.

The Lumberjacks shot 50% (30-for-60) and owned the glass 43-24, leading to a 50-20 disparity on scoring in the paint.

Stephen F. Austin faces Northwestern State at home on Wednesday. Incarnate Word matches up against Lamar on the road on Wednesday.

