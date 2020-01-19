Lucas scores 20 points as Milwaukee gets past Oakland 73-68

HONOLULU (AP)Drew Buggs scored 12 points and tied his career high with 12 assists, Zigmars Raimo and Justin Webster combined to score 16 of their 21 points in the second half, and Hawaii beat UC Santa Barbara 70-63 on Saturday night.

Webster finished with 11 points, eight in the second half, and Raimo scored 10. Justin Hemsley added a career-high 10 points for Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors snapped a three-game skid against UCSB.