Lucas jumper lifts Milwaukee over IUPUI 80-79 in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Te’Jon Lucas scored a career-high tying 31 points and kissed a pull-up jumper off the glass for the winning points in overtime and Milwaukee battled past IUPUI 80-79 Saturday afternoon.

Lucas drove hard to the low post, got IUPUI’s 7-foot-1 Ahmed Ismail off his feet before pulling up to bank a soft jumper off the glass with seven seconds remaining.

DeAndre Lucas blocked a potential tying shot on the other end as time was apparently running out, but after nine seconds were added to the clock, IUPUI’s Marcus Burk made one of two free throws as Milwaukee (12-13, 7-6 Horizon League) held on.

Te’Jon Lucas poured in his 31 points for the Panthers with four 3-pointers, five assists and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double. He matched his career-high scoring set Jan. 11 against Green Bay.

Jaylen Minnett led IUPUI (6-20, 2-11) with 26 points and Burk added 23. The Jaguars have lost their last four and one of their last nine.

Milwaukee has consecutive sweeps of Illinois-Chicago and IUPUI. Milwaukee faces Green Bay at home next Saturday. IUPUI takes on Northern Kentucky on the road on Friday.

