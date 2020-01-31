Lovan scores 19, lifts UAB over UTSA 76-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Tavin Lovan had 19 points and six rebounds as Alabama-Birmingham topped Texas-San Antonio 76-68 on Thursday night.

Lovan made just 6 of 17 shots from the floor for the Blazers (13-9, 4-5 Conference USA), but he hit 7 of 8 free throws. Will Butler added a career-high 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Antonio Ralat added 11 points off the bench on 5-of-6 shooting with five rebounds.

Keaton Wallace led the Roadrunners (10-12, 4-5) with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 4 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc. Jhivvan Jackson, who came into the game second in the nation with a 26.3 scoring average, added 20 points.

UAB shot 48% overall but just 20% from distance (3 of 10). The Blazers hit 17 of 21 free throws (81%). UTSA shot 42% overall, 36% from distance (10 of 28) and made 8 of 13 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories