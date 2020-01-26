Louisiana-Lafayette routs Louisiana-Monroe 81-60

NCAA Basketball
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 27 points on with seven rebounds and three blocks and Louisiana-Lafayette easily defeated Louisiana-Monroe 81-60 on Saturday night.

Tirus Smith scored all 11 of his points in the second half and also had three blocks for Louisiana-Lafayette (8-13, 3-7 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Johnson was 7 of 10 from the field and 10 of 12 from the foul line.

Tyree White scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Warhawks (6-13, 2-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Michael Ertel added 13 points and Jalen Hodge 12.

The Ragin’ Cajuns went 9 of 25 from 3-point range and 26 of 32 from the foul line while the Warhawks were 3 of 16 and 11 of 21.

