Lott lifts South Alabama past Texas-Arlington 66-54

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Chad Lott tied his season high with 20 points as South Alabama defeated Texas-Arlington 66-54 on Monday night.

Josh Ajayi had 14 points for South Alabama (9-7, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference). John Pettway added 10 points.

Texas-Arlington scored 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

TiAndre Jackson-Young had 16 points for the Mavericks (5-11, 1-4). David Azore added 14 points.

South Alabama takes on Arkansas State at home on Thursday. Texas-Arlington matches up against Appalachian State at home on Thursday.

