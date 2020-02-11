Longwood holds on late to earn a 57-56 win over Campbell

Closings
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Leslie Nkereuwen scored on a layup with just under three minutes to play for Longwood’s final points and the Lancers made it hold up for a 57-56 win over Campbell on Monday night.

A jumper by Shabooty Phillips and Nkereuwen’s field goal gave Longwood a 57-51 lead with 2:46 to play. Cory Gensler halved the Campbell deficit with a 3 and Phillips missed three jumpers before Jordan Whitfield hit two free throws with :39 remaining to get the Camels within a point, but Nkereuwen made a clutch steal with a second left to seal the win.

Christian Wilson had 9 points off the bench and JaShaun Smith blocked three shots to carry Longwood (10-16, 5-8 Big South Conference).

Gensler had 15 points for the Fighting Camels (12-13, 3-10). Jordan Whitfield added 12 points. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 10 points.

The Lancers evened the season series with the win. Campbell defeated Longwood 68-58 on Jan. 18. Longwood matches up against UNC-Asheville on the road on Thursday. Campbell takes on Hampton at home on Thursday.

