Lofton, Welch lead St. Bonaventure past George Mason 74-65

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Kyle Lofton led a balanced attack with 17 points and St. Bonaventure used a second-half surge to defeat George Mason 74-65 on Saturday.

Dominick Welch added 14 points with 13 rebounds and Justin Winston scored 13 for the Bonnies (14-8, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

There were 14 ties and 12 lead changes before the Bonnies took control with a 15-2 run. Welch started it with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 41 four minutes into the second half. Lofton followed with a 3 off his steal. Alejandro’s two free throws with 12:23 to play pushed the lead to 53-43.

Javon Greene had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots (13-9, 2-7). Jordan Miller added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jamal Hartwell II had 13 points.

