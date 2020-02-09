Closings
Lofton scores 21, St. Bonaventure knocks off Duquesne 83-80

NCAA Basketball
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Kyle Lofton had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and added seven assists as St. Bonaventure edged Duquesne 83-80 on Saturday.

St. Bonaventure did not trail in the second half and the only tie was 77-all after Duquesne’s Sincere Carry hit a 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining. Kyle Lofton followed with a 3-pointer for the Bonnies, Carry missed a 3-pointer, and Dominick Welch hit a jumper to put St. Bonaventure up 82-77 with 21 seconds left.

Welch made one of two free throws with eight seconds left and Duquesne’s Baylee Steele wrapped up the scoring with a 3-pointer as time wound down.

Jaren English had 15 points and seven rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (16-8, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Welch added 14 points and nine rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Tavian Dunn-Martin tied a season high with 25 points and Carry added 17 points and eight assists for the Dukes (17-6, 7-4). Steele scored 15 points and Michael Hughes had seven points, six rebounds and six blocks.

St. Bonaventure plays at Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday. Duquesne plays at Fordham next Sunday.

