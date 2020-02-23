Loewe lifts William & Mary over James Madison 78-74

NCAA Basketball
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Luke Loewe had a career-high 27 points as William & Mary narrowly defeated James Madison 78-74 on Saturday.

Loewe shot 10 for 11 from the floor, including 6 of 7 from deep.

Nathan Knight had 12 points and four assists for William & Mary (20-10, 12-5 Colonial Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Bryce Barnes added 12 points.

Matt Lewis had 18 points for the Dukes (9-18, 2-14), who have now lost five games in a row. Deshon Parker added 13 points. Darius Banks had 12 points and six assists.

The Tribe improve to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. William & Mary defeated James Madison 88-75 on Jan. 23. William & Mary finishes out the regular season against Elon at home next Saturday. James Madison plays Northeastern on the road on Thursday.

