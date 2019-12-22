Lewis leads Harvard past Howard 60-55

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)Chris Lewis had 15 points and eight rebounds and Harvard beat Howard 60-55 on Sunday.

Mason Forbes had 13 points and four blocks for Harvard (8-4). Noah Kirkwood added seven rebounds. Christian Juzang had seven rebounds for the visitors.

Charles Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bison (2-11). Nate Garvey added 16 points. Zion Cousins had seven rebounds.

Harvard takes on Cal on the road next Sunday. Howard plays Penn at home next Monday.

