Lever leads Grand Canyon past Ark.-Pine Bluff 67-54

PHOENIX (AP)Alessandro Lever had 25 points as Grand Canyon beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-54 on Saturday night.

Lever hit 9 of 12 shots and had four assists.

Carlos Johnson scored 17 points and had seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (1-3). J.J. Rhymes added nine rebounds and seven assists.

Shaun Doss had 12 points for the Golden Lions (0-3). Terrance Banyard added 12 points. Dequan Morris had seven rebounds.

Grand Canyon matches up against Montana State at home on Tuesday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Kansas State on the road on Tuesday.

