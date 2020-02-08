Closings
Lester leads New Hampshire past Stony Brook

NCAA Basketball
DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Chris Lester scored 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting off the bench to help carry New Hampshire to an 81-64 win over Stony Brook on Saturday.

Neither team scored in the first 4:10 of play until Marque Maultsby’s jump shot for the Wildcats (11-11, 4-5 America East Conference). That started a 9-0 run that ended when Tyler Stephenson-Moore made two foul shots for Stony Brook with 11:42 before halftime. The lead grew to 20-5, and New Hampshire went to intermission ahead 35-14.

Despite scoring 50 second-half points, the Seawolves (16-9, 7-3) only managed to get within single digits once. Makale Foreman’s 3-pointer with 7:15 remaining brought Stony Brook within 57-48.

Nick Guadarrama scored 14 for the Wildcats, Josh Hopkins 13 and Sean Sutherlin 12.

Stephenson-Moore led Stony Brook with 19 points, Andrew Garcia 17 and Foreman 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

