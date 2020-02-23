Lehigh big men each score 17, help take down Bucknell 69-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Lehigh big men Nic Lynch and James Karnik each scored 17 points and the Mountain Hawks led from the opening tip to defeat Bucknell 69-60 on Sunday.

Jordan Cohen added 13 points and Marques Wilson had nine points and 10 rebounds as Lehigh (8-20, 5-11 Patriot League) outscored Bucknell 38-24 in the paint and owned the boards 42-29.

Lynch grabbed seven rebounds and Karnik six.

Jimmy Sotos had 20 points for the Bison (11-18, 7-9). Andrew Funk and Walter Ellis each added 10 points.

Lehigh plays Boston University at home on Wednesday. Bucknell plays Colgate at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC