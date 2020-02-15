Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ledlum scores 15 to lead Harvard past Cornell 85-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP)Chris Ledlum had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Harvard to an 85-63 win over Cornell on Friday night, the Crimson’s seventh straight home victory.

Danilo Djuricic had 13 points for Harvard (15-7, 4-3 Ivy League). Chris Lewis added 13 points. Noah Kirkwood had 10 points.

Harvard dominated the first half and led 42-15 at halftime. The Big Red’s 15 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Jimmy Boeheim had 17 points for the Big Red (5-15, 2-5). Noah Gear added 13 points.

Terrance McBride, who was second on the Big Red in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10).

Harvard plays Columbia at home on Saturday. Cornell plays Dartmouth on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC