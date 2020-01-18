Ledlum, Lewis power Harvard past Dartmouth 67-62

BOSTON (AP)Chris Ledlum had 18 points off the bench to lead Harvard to a 67-62 win over Dartmouth in an Ivy League opener on Saturday, the Crimson’s seventh straight victory.

Chris Lewis had 18 points and three blocks for Harvard (12-4). Christian Juzang added 11 points and six assists. Danilo Djuricic had seven rebounds.

Aaryn Rai had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Big Green (7-9), whose losing streak reached four games. Ian Sistare added 11 points and eight rebounds. Chris Knight had 10 points.

Lewis scored 14 points in the first half, helping Harvard stay close and trail 31-30 at halftime. Juzang opened the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer that gave Harvard the lead for good, at times reaching double digits. A 12-5 run by Dartmouth over the final two minutes was not enough to erase a 62-50 deficit.

The next game for both teams is a rematch when Harvard plays at Dartmouth on Jan. 25.

