Late layup by Turner lifts Bowling Green over Buffalo

NCAA Basketball
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Justin Turner scored 23 points, Dylan Frye added 17 and Bowling Green beat Buffalo 78-77 on Friday night for its eighth straight victory.

Jayvon Graves made the first of two free throws with seven seconds left to pull Buffalo within 78-77.. After an official review, the Bulls were given the ball after the second free throw went out of bounds off a Bowling Green player. Gabe Grant slipped on the floor, and got up for a shot but it was blocked by Turner.

Tayler Mattos and Daeqwon Plowden each had 10 points for Bowling Green (17-5, 8-1 Mid-American Conference). Frye made a long 3-pointer in transition to give Bowling Green a 69-68 lead with 3:50 remaining. It was his 229th career 3-pointer, passing John Reimold’s (2002-05) for the program record.

Graves had 24 points for the Bulls (14-8, 5-4). Jeenathan Williams added 14 points. Josh Mballa had 12 points.

