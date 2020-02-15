Lamb scores 24, No. 21 South Dakota women edge Tulsa 77-73

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Chloe Lamb scored a career-high 24 points and No. 21 South Dakota jumped to a big early lead and held on to defeat Oral Roberts 77-73 on Saturday.

The Coyotes (25-2, 14-0 Summit League), who won their 14th straight, had their first league game decided by single figures as the Golden Eagles (12-14, 7-5) used a 26-14 advantage in the second quarter to close within 35-31. South Dakota had a 21-5 lead after one quarter.

Oral Roberts, which lost the first matchup 76-56, tied the game at 44 on a Keni Jo Lippe 3-pointer midway through the third quarter, but Taylor Frederick hit a layup and a 3 as the Coyotes regained the lead.

Inside the final two minutes, Oral Roberts got within two several times but Monica Arens scored six points, going 4 for 4 from the foul line and Madison McKeever and Ciara Duffy went 2 for 2 at the stripe for the win.

McKeever and Arens had 11 points apiece, while Frederick and Duffy scored 10 each for South Dakota.

Katie Kirkhart led Tulsa with 22 points, Lippe had 17 points and Montserrat Brotons scored 16.

—–

