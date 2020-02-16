Closings
Lamb scores 19 to lead Vermont past Binghamton 76-48

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Anthony Lamb posted 19 points and eight rebounds as Vermont extended its winning streak to 11 games, easily defeating Binghamton 76-48 on Saturday.

Stef Smith had 18 points for Vermont (21-6, 11-1 America East Conference). Ryan Davis added 13 points. Bailey Patella had 10 rebounds.

Binghamton scored 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Sam Sessoms had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bearcats (8-17, 2-10), who have now lost six games in a row. Pierre Sarr added 10 points. George Tinsley had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Vermont defeated Binghamton 72-53 on Jan. 15. Vermont plays Stony Brook on the road on Thursday. Binghamton takes on UMass Lowell at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

