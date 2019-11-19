Kunkel scores 14 to lead Belmont over High Point 90-51

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Adam Kunkel posted 14 points as Belmont routed High Point 90-51 on Monday night.

Nick Muszynski had 14 points for Belmont (3-1). Nick Hopkins added 10 points. Grayson Murphy had nine rebounds and six assists for the hosts.

Belmont forced High Point to turn the ball over 19 times. The Bruins were up 48-18 at the break.

John-Michael Wright had 13 points for the Panthers (0-4), who have now lost four consecutive games to start the season. Caden Sanchez added seven rebounds.

Belmont takes on Lipscomb on the road on Wednesday. High Point looks for its first win of the season against Saint Louis on the road on Wednesday.

