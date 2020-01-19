Live Now
FOX 51 Good Day is streaming now

Kuakumensah, Brown rally Niagara past Siena 72-71

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP)Greg Kuakumensah came off the bench to score 17 points, Shandon Brown sank two free throws with 13 seconds left to play and Niagara slipped past Siena 72-71 on Sunday.

Kuakumensah made 8 of 11 shots from the floor for the Purple Eagles (6-11, 4-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and his back-to-back layups helped Niagara forge a 68-all tie with 1:39 remaining. Raheem Solomon’s layup put the Purple Eagles ahead 70-68. Brown’s two free throws stretched Niagara’s advantage to two possessions and they proved crucial when Jordan King sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Saints (7-9, 3-4).

Solomon finished with 16 points and six rebounds for Niagara. Marcus Hammond scored 12, but he made just 3 of 11 shots.

Manny Camper topped Siena with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Elijah Burns added 13 points, while Jalen Pickett hit three 3-pointers and scored 12.

Niagara shot 50% from the floor and 3-point range and made 18 of 23 free throws (78%). Siena also shot 50% overall. The Saints hit 7 of 16 from distance (44%) and 14 of 19 at the foul line (74%).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories