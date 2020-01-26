Krebs lifts Saint Mary’s (Cal) over Loyola Marymount 73-62

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Tanner Krebs had 19 points and six rebounds and Dan Fotu posted 13 points as Saint Mary’s topped Loyola Marymount 73-62 on Saturday night.

Jordan Ford had 12 points for Saint Mary’s (18-4, 5-2 West Coast Conference). Malik Fitts added 11 points.

Eli Scott had 18 points for the Lions (8-13, 2-5). Jordan Bell added 14 points.

Saint Mary’s plays Portland at home on Thursday. Loyola Marymount faces Pacific on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories