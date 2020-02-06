Kostecka lifts Loyola (Md) over Holy Cross 74-60

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Andrew Kostecka posted 18 points as Loyola (Md) beat Holy Cross 74-60 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Hart had 12 points for Loyola (11-13, 3-8 Patriot League), which broke its six-game road losing streak. Santi Aldama added 11 points and eight rebounds. Jaylin Andrews had 10 points.

Austin Butler had 16 points for the Crusaders (3-21, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Connor Niego added 13 points. Matt Faw had 10 points and three blocks.

The Greyhounds improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders for the season. Loyola, which defeated Holy Cross 80-70 on Jan. 2., takes on Bucknell at home on Saturday. Holy Cross takes on Boston University on the road on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com