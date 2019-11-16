Knight scores 13 to carry Dartmouth over Merrimack 55-46

LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Chris Knight had 13 points and eight rebounds as Dartmouth defeated Merrimack 55-46 on Friday night in the first game of the River Hawk Invitational.

The Big Green started the second half on a 19-3 run, over nearly 11 minutes, after trailing the entire first half.

Aaryn Rai had 10 points and nine rebounds for Dartmouth (3-0), which is off to its best start to a season in 23 years.

Juvaris Hayes had 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Warriors (1-2).

Dartmouth matches up against Jacksonville on Saturday. Merrimack takes on UMass Lowell on the road on Saturday.

