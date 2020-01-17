Knight leads William & Mary past Delaware 77-68

NEWARK, Del. (AP)Nathan Knight had his fifth consecutive double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds as William & Mary defeated Delaware 77-68 on Thursday night.

Knight hit 11 of 12 free throws. He has 15 double-doubles this season.

Miguel Ayesa had a career-high 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting for William & Mary (14-5, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Andy Van Vliet added 11 rebounds. Thornton Scott had seven assists.

Kevin Anderson had 25 points for the Blue Hens (12-7, 2-4). Ryan Allen added 17 points. Nate Darling had 13 points and eight rebounds.

William & Mary matches up against Drexel on the road on Saturday. Delaware plays Elon at home on Saturday.

