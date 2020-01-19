Kinsey scores 18, late FT lifts Herd over Old Dominion 68-67

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey stole the ball and was fouled, making the decisive game-winning free throw with 18.6 seconds on the clock, breaking a late tie and lifting Marshall to a 68-67 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Kinsey finished with 18 points to lead the Thundering Herd (9-10, 3-3 Conference USA). Jarrod West added 15 points with six rebounds, Iran Bennett added 12 points, six boards and two blocked shots.

Malik Curry led Old Dominion (6-12, 2-3) with 20 points but his jumper in the final seconds didn’t fall. Jason Wade added 15 points and nine rebounds. Aaron Carver had 9 points and 17 rebounds.

Despite being out-rebounded 51-33 and outscored in the paint 32-20, Marshall fought through 12 ties and 11 lead changes for the win. Kinsey hit a jumper for a 58-55 lead capping a six-minute stretch of holding Old Dominion without a field goal in 11 tries,

Marshall faces Western Kentucky at home on Wednesday. Old Dominion plays Charlotte at home on Monday.

