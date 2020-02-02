Keyser scores 23 to carry NC Central over SC State 73-56

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)C.J. Keyser had a career-high 23 points as NC Central extended its home win streak to seven games, defeating South Carolina State 73-56 on Saturday.

Keyser made 9 of 12 shots.

Jibri Blount had 10 points for NC Central (9-12, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Conference). Jordan Perkins added seven assists.

Tashombe Riley had 13 points for the Bulldogs (9-11, 4-4). Tariq Simmons added 12 points.

NC Central plays Norfolk State at home on Monday. South Carolina State matches up against NC A&T on the road on Monday.

