1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings FOX News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings

Key, Dentlinger run send S. Dakota St. past N. Alabama 78-73

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Brandon Key scored 18 points and Matt Dentlinger scored 17 with 11 rebounds and South Dakota State beat North Alabama 78-73 on Tuesday night.

Douglas Wilson and Noah Freidel each scored 13 and Wilson grabbed nine rebounds and helped the Jackrabbits (4-2) end a two-game skid.

North Alabama led 33-32 at halftime before the Jackrabbits used an 11-5 run and never trailed again. Jamari Blackmon’s jumper with 11:03 left brought the Lions within 52-51, but Key followed with a 3-pointer and a layup and Dentlinger made two foul shots and a layup for a 61-51 lead. The Lions couldn’t get closer than five the rest of the way.

Blackmon scored a career-high 26 points, James Anderson II scored 16 and Payton Youngblood scored 11 for the Lions (2-3).

The Jackrabbits now have won 11 straight at home and are currently tied for the ninth-longest active streak in Division I.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC