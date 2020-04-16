Kentucky women add guards Massengill, Benton as transfers

ATLANTA (AP)Maori Davenport, who drew national attention over an eligibility dispute during her senior year of high school, is transferring to Georgia after playing sparingly in her lone season at Rutgers.

Lady Bulldogs coach Joni Taylor announced Davenport's decision Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 center from Troy, Alabama will have to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules before she is eligible to join Georgia in 2021-22. She will have three years of eligibility remaining.