Kentucky guard Johnny Juzang will enter NCAA transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Kentucky reserve guard Johnny Juzang will enter the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-6 freshman from Los Angeles can transfer to another school without restrictions per NCAA rules. Juzang played well down the stretch for No. 8 Kentucky (25-6), scoring in double figures twice the final nine games. He made 10 of his final 20 3-point shots to finish the season shooting 33% from beyond the arc and 38% overall. He scored a total of 82 points pulled down 54 rebounds in 28 games.

Juzang says his season with the Wildcats was ”one of the best experiences of my life” in a release from the school, but decided to enter the transfer portal after ”lots of thought and consideration.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari says Juzang has the option to return and added, ”I would welcome it with open arms because Johnny is a great kid and a skilled player with a bright future.”

