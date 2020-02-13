Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Kensmil leads Stephen F. Austin over Texas A&M-CC 75-67

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Gavin Kensmil scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Stephen F. Austin won its ninth consecutive game, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75-67 on Wednesday night.

Kevon Harris scored 17 points the Lumberjacks (22-3, 13-1 Southland Conference), Roti Ware added 11 points and six steals and Nathan Bain had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jordan Hairston scored17 points for the Islanders (10-15, 6-8). Jashawn Talton-Thomas and Myles Smith added 13 points each.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi handed Stephen F. Austin its only league loss, 73-72, on Jan. 8. Stephen F. Austin matches up against Central Arkansas at home next Wednesday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi takes on Abilene Christian at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC