Kennell leads Bradley past Georgia Southern 81-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Nate Kennell had 14 points as Bradley stretched its home winning streak to seven games, easily defeating Georgia Southern 81-51 on Sunday.

Kennell shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Darrell Brown had 17 points and seven assists for Bradley (8-3). Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points. Elijah Childs had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Bradley dominated the first half and led 42-22 at the break. The Eagles’ 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Elijah McCadden had 12 points for the Eagles (6-4). Calvin Wishart added 11 points. Quan Jackson had 10 points.

Ike Smith, the Eagles’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, scored 7 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Bradley faces Miami (Ohio) on the road on Saturday. Georgia Southern plays Texas State at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories