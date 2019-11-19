Kennedy leads McNeese St. past Arlington Baptist 103-51

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Elissa Cunane had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double and No. 14 North Carolina State beat Maine 62-34 on Tuesday for its ninth straight 4-0 start to a season.

NC State opened the game on a 12-2 run and added a 9-0 run in the second quarter for a 31-10 lead at the break. The lead never dropped below 19 points in the second half and was as high as 34.