1  of  2
Live Now
FOX News live coverage of Trump impeachment hearings NBC News special coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings

Kennedy leads McNeese St. past Arlington Baptist 103-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Shamarkus Kennedy had 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting with 11 rebounds and McNeese defeated Arlington Baptist 103-51 on Monday night.

Sam Baker had 18 points for McNeese State (2-4), Dru Kuxhausen added 16 points and Truman Moore 12.

Tra Mallard had 11 points for the Patriots.

McNeese’s wins have come against NAIA-level Southern New Orleans and NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist.

McNeese State plays Richmond on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories