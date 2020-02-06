Breaking News
UT system announces medical school coming to Tyler, first-ever in East Texas
Kamga, Rowe lead Cal State Fullerton past UC Riverside 61-48

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Brandon Kamga scored 19 points and Jackson Rowe had 14 points and five assists as Cal State Fullerton defeated UC Riverside 61-48 on Wednesday night.

Davon Clare had 10 points and eight rebounds and Wayne Arnold added 10 points for Cal State Fullerton (9-15, 4-5 Big West Conference).

Khyber Kabellis had 10 points for the Highlanders (14-10, 4-4). Callum McRae added 10 points.

The Titans evened the season series against the Highlanders with the win. UC Riverside defeated Cal State Fullerton 65-59 on Jan. 11.

Cal State Fullerton plays UC Davis at home on Saturday. UC Riverside plays at Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

