Jones scores 21 to carry UNC Asheville over Stetson 78-76

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Tajion Jones had 21 points as UNC Asheville narrowly defeated Stetson 78-76 on Tuesday night.

Jones shot 8 for 10 from the floor. Lavar Batts Jr. had 14 points for UNC Asheville (6-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. DeVon Baker added 14 points and six assists. Coty Jude had 13 points for the home team.

Rob Perry had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Hatters (5-8). Mahamadou Diawara added 18 points. Kenny Aninye had 13 points.

Jude’s free throw with two seconds left gave UNC Asheville a five-point lead before Rob Perry made a 3-pointer as time ran out.

UNC Asheville faces Chattanooga at home on Saturday. Stetson faces Florida International at home on Sunday.

