Jones lifts Coastal Carolina over NC Central 91-71

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)DeVante Jones had 19 points and 10 assists to lead Coastal Carolina to a 91-71 win over North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Jones posted his third double-double of the season. Keishawn Brewton had 18 points for Coastal Carolina (7-4), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater added 13 points. Garrick Green had 10 points for the home team.

Jibri Blount had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (3-9). Ty Graves added 13 points. Nicolas Fennell had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Coastal Carolina matches up against Troy on the road on Thursday. NC Central faces Louisiana Tech on the road on Tuesday.

