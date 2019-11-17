Jones carries UNC-Asheville past Brevard College 79-49

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Destiny Slocum was a non-factor for No. 7 Oregon State in the first half of the championship game of the Preseason WNIT on Sunday. The second half was a different story.

Slocum scored all 17 of her points after the break and ignited a decisive third-quarter run to lead No. 7 Oregon State to an 80-69 victory over Missouri State.