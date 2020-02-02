Jones’ 28 points carries Radford past Charleston Southern

NCAA Basketball
RADFORD, Va. (AP)Carlik Jones scored 28 points, including a bucket at the buzzer to force overtime, and Radford beat Charleston Southern 77-74 on Saturday.

Travis Fields Jr.’s 3-pointer with 67 seconds left gave the Highlanders (13-9, 8-2 Big South Conference) the lead for good. Devine Eke made 1 of 2 from the foul line with 19 seconds left and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed a 3 trying to tie it with three seconds left.

Fleming made two foul shots with four seconds to go in regulation for a 67-65 Buccaneers lead before Jones” shot at the horn. Jones came off a screen, caught it at the right baseline on the in-bounds pass and buried the fade away.

Donald Hicks scored 16 and Fields 12.

Deontaye Buskey led Charleston Southern (11-11, 5-5) with 16 points, Ty Jones 14, Fleming 13, Nate Louis 12 and Travis Anderson 11.

