Johnson’s double-double powers Tennessee State’s victory

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Shakem Johnson had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Tennessee State’s 64-48 win over Morehead State on Thursday night, the Tigers’ eighth straight home victory.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds for Tennessee State (12-6, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jy’lan Washington added 12 points and Ben Kone had four of the Tigers’ season-high 11 blocks.

James Baker had 14 points for the Eagles (9-9, 3-2). Jordan Walker added 10 points.

With only 48 points, Morehead State shot 36%, missed all 13 of its 3-point attempts, and did not block a shot.

Tennessee State faces Eastern Kentucky at home on Saturday. Morehead State plays at Belmont on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories