Johnson scores 20, No. 24 Michigan women rout Appy St 62-35

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Akienreh Johnson scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and No. 24 Michigan rolled to a 62-35 win over Appalachian State on Saturday.

Johnson opened and closed the game-opening 10-0 run with 3-pointers and had four of the next six points to close the first quarter for a 16-9 lead. Her 10 points in the first quarter matched her game average.

Naz Hillmon added 11 points and Emily Kiser 10 as the Wolverines (8-1) led 31-13 at the break and were never challenged, running their winning streak to five games.

The Mountaineers (2-6), who got 11 points from Haile McDonald, shot 21% in the first half, going 0 for 10 from 3-point range. They finished 1 of 17, shooting 29.5%. McDonald went 5 of 6 overall; her teammates combined to go 8 of 38.

Michigan shot 44% despite making just 3 of 18 from 3-point range. The Wolverines had a 39-26 rebounding advantage.

The only other time the two teams met was in 1992 at a holiday tournament with the Mountaineers winning.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories