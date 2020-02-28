Johnson leads way for Tennessee St. over Jacksonville St.

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Shakem Johnson had 17 points as Tennessee State topped Jacksonville State 65-55 on Thursday night.

Wesley Harris had 13 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee State (17-13, 9-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Michael Littlejohn added 10 points and six rebounds.

Jacksonville State scored 13 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kayne Henry had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (12-18, 7-10). Jacara Cross added 12 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Gamecocks for the season. Tennessee State defeated Jacksonville State 72-62 on Jan. 30. Tennessee State finishes out the regular season against Belmont at home on Saturday. Jacksonville State finishes out the regular season against Tennessee Tech at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar