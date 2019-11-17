Johnson, Harris lift Stephen F. Austin past Drexel 82-67

NCAA Basketball
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Cameron Johnson and Kevon Harris scored 18 points apiece as Stephen F. Austin defeated Drexel 82-67 on Saturday.

John Comeaux added 15 points and Gavin Kensmil had 14 for the Lumberjacks (4-0). Harris also had eight rebounds while Comeaux posted seven assists and six steals.

James Butler scored a career-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds for the Dragons (2-3).

Stephen F. Austin takes on Rutgers on the road on Wednesday. Drexel plays Bryant at home on Wednesday.

