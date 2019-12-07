Johnson, Eaton carry Arkansas St. past Tulsa 66-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Jerry Johnson Jr. scored 16 points and Marquis Eaton scored 15 and Arkansas State beat Tulsa 66-63 on Saturday.

The Red Wolves (7-2) handed Tulsa (7-2) its first home loss of the season. Arkansas State led the entire second half.

Martins Igbanu made a pair of free throws with 3:16 left and reduced the Golden Hurricane deficit to 58-57. Johnson buried a 3-pointer with 1:56 remaining before Darien Jackson’s layup 22 seconds later made it 61-59. Canberk Kus extended the lead to four with two foul shots with 16 seconds to go, and following Igbanu’s layup with eight seconds left, Johnson made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Brandon Rachal led Tulsa with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Each team shot 51.1% with the difference coming at the foul line. The Red Wolves were 14 of 17 against Tulsa’s 8 of 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories